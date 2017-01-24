Trump’s Foreign policy vs. Obama’s failure

Leftist critique of Trump’s policy beginning with his proclamation on the need of modernization and increasing our nuclear weapons capacity is to present him as some crazy lunatic. But this fails to point out that Obama’s own policy has encourage a nuclear arm race among many regional powers. No matter how one can justify Obama’s Iran policy, the end result will be an arm race in the Middle East which is one of the most unstable regions. Obama’s policy will lead to Iran to getting a nuclear bomb.

This is a fact which can’t be denied since Iran has been seeking nuclear capacity for the past two decades, if not longer. To complain that Trump is thinking of adding to our nuclear arsenal is to ignore that the Obama administration has set the world up for nuclear proliferation. This begins with Iran. When Iran gets the bomb, don’t assume that other nations in the region will stand still. They will decide to add nuclear weapons themselves.

The reality is that Trump is inheriting a foreign policy debacle because of Obama. That is a fact that can’t be denied. From the Middle East, Europe and the Western Pacific, we are less safe today than when Obama took office. If you don’t believe it, remember that Obama inherited a war won on the ground in Iraq. ISIS was barely a few hundred soldiers. There was no Syriam Civil War. Israel took care of the Syrian nuclear program. And, Iran was suffering from the sanctions leading to riots within six months after Obama took office. (The impetus of the riots were rigged elections. But, there was no doubt about economic hardship). Ukraine still owned their whole country. China was not busy building island bases to threaten our trading lanes in the Pacific.

You can argue about Trump’s bromance with Putin. But then, Obama’s policy can’t be describe as tough in any form. Putin played Obama for a fool in Central Europe and the Middle East. The Democrats only seem to be concerned with Russia because of the Russian hacking. But, then the Russians along with Chinese have been hacking our government and private companies long before the Democrats decided they needed excuses. Russian involvement in our election gives them reason number 101 or is it 102 that Hillary Clinton lost? (We all know how the Russians kept Hillary Clinton from campaigning in Wisconsin and losing that state to Trump).

One can make the argument against expanding the number of our nuclear weapons. However, there is no doubt that modernization is needed since both China and Russia are modernizing their nuclear weapons. Obama opened the door for the expansion of nuclear proliferation. So, is there a case for expanding our nuclear arsenal under these circumstances?

Trump’s Defense Team

I was a never Trumper in the primaries. Late, I moved to Never Hillary. However, one has to be impressed with members of Trump’s defense team. Rex Tillerson certainly has the experience to be Secretary of State. I would take his resume over either Hillary Clinton or John Kerry, who were part of the worst foreign policy team in our history. The only area where one can say that Obama got it right was the Secretary of Defense which included Bob Gates and Ash Carter. However, there is no evidence to suggest that Obama listened to his Defense chief or his military advisors. But, one suspects that Trump will listen to James Mattis, who is one of our more learned Generals. As for Tillerson, the real issue is not his resume but his advice; in particular in regards to Putin – that can examined during the hearings.

Conclusion

Trump’s foreign policy may be similar to the balance of power foreign policy put together by Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger. There will be no nation building. However, Trump faces challenges left to him by Obama in the Middle East, Western Pacific, and Europe where national populism is on the rise and the EU under siege.

One can argue about the goals of the Trump administration. But, one can’t dismiss the failure of the Obama years when it came to national security. Before attacking Trump’s foreign policy that has yet to occur, maybe the Democrats and Trump’s critics can defend Obama’s performance over the past eight years.