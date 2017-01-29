We have all heard about “Executive Orders” quite frequently over the last few years. How a President, wanting to get something done without the involvement of the legislature simply will issue one. But a lot of us don’t really know much about them.

An Executive Order is a directive handed down by a president or state governor bypassing any involvement by the Legislative or Judicial branch of the government. Executive Orders can only be issued to Federal Agencies like the Department of Defense, Energy or Homeland Security. And though they are a Presidential Decree they still must abide by all the laws of the land. The Executive Order, letter or memorandum actually falls under the pervue of the larger Executive Action which gets its power from Article II of the Constitution. Section I Article II states, “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the Vice-President chosen for the same Term.”

Executive Orders have been used by Presidents since George Washington. According to informationstation.org/…

“While executive orders can be an essential tool for Presidents, some fear that their increased use threatens the long-standing checks and balances set up in the Constitution. In that system, Congress makes the laws, the Courts interpret the law, and the President and the executive branch enforces the law.

So the next time you hear a president is issuing an executive order it really means one person is making a decision for 322 million Americans, without input from Congress, state legislatures or Courts, and it can be just as easily changed by the next president with the stroke of a pen and no input from anyone else.”

All Presidential Executive Orders are binding and recorded in the Federal Registry but can at any time be considered for a legal review. Both parties have, at one time or another, questioned the validity of Executive Orders. But usually when that party does not hold the White House. So much for political hypocrisy.

Executive Orders are great, especially when they are moving an administration in the direction you are happy with. But remember they do have a dark side that can possibly not only affect each and every one of us separately but also our Country. The United States government is based on a system of checks and balances. Which simply means that they are in place to keep the government from getting too powerful in one branch. For example, the Executive Branch can veto bills from the Legislative Branch, but the Legislative Branch can override the veto. By using Executive Orders you are by passing that protection. Executive Orders need to be respected for what they are and not used carelessly and frivolously just to advance ones agenda.

We must not forget things are put in place for a reason and that reason is to make sure that all our rights and freedoms are being protected.