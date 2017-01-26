It’s been almost one week since we’ve been able to say the words President Donald J Trump. And, it’s been a very interesting week at that. In fact, it can be fairly easy to say, a new Sheriff is in town. All protocol from the White House is in shambles. None of the old guard knows what to expect next. President Trump does it his way and that’s the only way to describe it. And, I don’t think anything will ever be the same in D.C.

On Saturday, Sean Spicer, the new Press Secretary, ran an umbrella up the butts of the White House Press Corps. Since then, it hasn’t stopped. President Donald J. Trump is going to hold everyone accountable for everything. If you say something in the news, then you had better have the proof. If not, the allegations are going to be attacked ad infinitum.

Admittedly, the two biggest controversies in the new White House have absolutely nothing to do with policy. One is about alleged Voter Fraud and the other is about the size of people in attendance at the Inauguration. However, this isn’t the only thing that’s going on in the White House right now.

Policy Movements

Since Saturday, President Donald J. Trump has been doing what he promised the voters. And, he’s been doing it at breakneck speed. First, he stopped the Trans Pacific Partnership. Next, he started movement on the two pipelines that Obama stopped. And, yesterday, he began the process of securing the border and building the famous wall.

Everyone one of these things are campaign promises. And, every one of them is to help the American Worker. So far, it is definitely America First. And, it’s (for lack of a better word), “Fuck” the rest of the world.

Response in the stock market has been overwhelming. From the day Trump was elected on November 8th, the market has gone up nearly 9%. On November 8, 2016, the Dow Jones was at 18,300.00. Today it closed at 20,068, breaching the 20,000 mark for the first time in history. Ralph Acompora believes there is still another 5% in this rally. Please see, e.g. http://www.marketwatch.com/story/godfather-of-chart-analysis-says-trump-stock-market-has-another-5-surge-in-it-2017-01-23.

Trump supporters are happy. Trump’s opposition can’t take it.

Foreign Response to President Donald J Trump

And, it looks like Foreign countries are freaking out as well. Just yesterday, the government of Mexico said they are not going to pay for the wall. And, they also threatened to pull out of NAFTA in response. To that, I say, so what? My personal opinion is they will pay for the wall. See my prior article on the topic. http://www.hollywoodrepublican.net/2016/02/i-know-how-mexico-pays-for-the-wall/

China is also freaking out. I think they were really surprised when Trump made good on his campaign promise to sever all ties on the Trans Pacific Partnership. And, just yesterday, when Trump said, the South China Sea was international territory, China basically threatened the current government with “keep out.” China is now actively claiming it as its sovereign area. I wonder what will happen if Trump recognizes Taiwan?

All in all, it’s been a very interesting week. And, I don’t think it’s going to change. So for now, it’s President Donald J Trump. For the United States Citizens, it’s a win. For the rest of the world, who knows?