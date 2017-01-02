Make America Great Again,,,for Real

“We must, indeed, all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Ben Franklin 1776

Welcome to 2017 everyone, the year of the second American Revolution. This will be the year “we make America strong again.” Sounds good doesn’t it. Sounding “good” is one thing, making it happen is another?

The unhappiness in this country is on the rise; the slow rate of recovery of the economy; the expanding debt; healthcare issues; two wars and the list goes on. The people’s patience have reached an end and at least 49% of the them now have put their trust in a man who knows “more” about things then the professionals.

The loudest voices are those of a conservative nature. They want to bring America back from the abyss of corruption and moral depravity and back into the arms of conservative moral values. Most of the conservatives I’ve talked to are not shy about what they believe in.

For this “Second Revolution” to work all Americans must be heard and all our concerns MUST be taken into consideration. If the conservative section refuses to budge then they will be forced to go it alone and they will fail and they will be blamed for allowing the present problems to continue. The burden will be theirs alone.

So what’s the answer? The answer is what this country is all about. The answer is what we call ourselves…The UNITED States of America. We need to stop the political rhetoric and start searching for a way that will help this country move forward as a unit. Not on a conservative agenda or a liberal agenda or a Republican agenda or Democratic agenda but on a true bi-partisan American agenda. We need to carefully scrutinize all our elected officials and make sure they will really be working for “The People” not their own political parties.

The power is in our hands and we need to wield it wisely for we may never get a second chance. This country is at the crossroads and what we do in the next 10 months will decide its fate for decades to come. There will be no do over’s so we need to do it “together” and we need to do it right. Not for Republicans; not for Democrats but for all AMERICANS.

Quote from “An American President” 1996-written by Aaron Sorkin-Michael Douglas as President Andrew Shepherd.

“America isn’t easy. America is advanced citizenship. You gotta want it bad, ’cause it’s gonna put up a fight. It’s gonna say “You want free speech? Let’s see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who’s standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours. You want to claim this land as the land of the free? Then the symbol of your country can’t just be a flag; the symbol also has to be one of its citizens exercising his right to burn that flag in protest. Show me that, defend that, celebrate that in your classrooms. Then, you can stand up and sing about the “land of the free”.