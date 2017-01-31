What Jessica Fletcher Can Teach

As part of a government seminar in 1991, I was invited to give a lecture on conservatism in a High School class I began with two questions. One, how many of you bought something yesterday? Almost everyone raised their hand. Then, I mentioned that if they are reflective of the general population, there were at least two hundred million plus exchanges. Then, I asked how many of you believe a small group in Washington DC can control an economy of 200 million plus exchanges a day? No one raised their hands.

Instinctively, high school students understood that no modern day economy can be controlled or directed by a small group of experts. You are now probably asking what does that have to do with Jessica Fletcher, the Murder She Wrote sleuth played Angela Lansbury. Mystery writer Jessica Fletcher often solves crimes that have baffled even most hardened detectives. What was her secret and what we can learn?

The first thing is observation. Fletcher often observed the little things that others fail to notice which leads her to a different conclusion. This is often against the conventional wisdom. Conventional wisdom had Hillary winning the past election. However, many blue collar workers did not participate in Obama’s recovery. And, that many of these voters were ready for a change even if it came in the form of Trump. Few pundits saw this coming. But, there were a few like Sean Trende, whose calculations showed many blue collar whites could prove decisive in 2016 election. Salena Zito noticed the discontent of many Republican and bluer collar workers in a series of new stories about her contacts with many voters throughout the Midwest. She saw the little things that ran counter to conventional wisdom.

The second thing is to think outside the box. Jessica Fletcher is always therefore willing to think outside the box as she solves the crime by entertaining the unthinkable. Often business leaders and politician don’t always think about the unexpected or think outside the box. The World Trade Center was attacked in 1993. But, luckily little damage resulted. Very few people believed that a second attack would occur. One individual who did predict it was Morgan Stanley’s head of Security Rick Rescorla, who died leading others to safety that day.

Hector Bywater was a journalist with foresight. He foresaw the coming conflict between Japan and the United States in the Pacific. In his book, The Great Pacific War: A History of the American-Japanese Campaign of 1931-33, Bywater used an unusual method to make his point. He created a fictional historical account of an imaginable war between Japan and the United States. The real war which occurred sixteen years after the publication of his book therefore, resembled the fictional account in an eerily similar fashion. Bywater’s book details many of the early Japanese moves which were missed by many military experts. Thinking outside the box is another lesson to learn from the super Sleuth.

Finally, allow the facts lead you to the right conclusion. Jessica Fletcher comes to her conclusions based on the facts. Using her observations and collecting facts on the way, she solves the case. Facts can be stubborn and often one’s own bias can blind us to the truth. In many areas, facts are overlooked due to the bias. Economics is one area where one’s bias can lead to mistakes.

Keynesian economists always push for more government intervention policies. It is there training. In 1980, Ronald Reagan set America on a different course. He was therefore, opposed by many economists who were trained as Keynesians. He observed their solutions tried in prior decades didn’t work. Then, he looked at history to see what might work. Many of these economist allowed their own bias to ignore their ideas were not working. Whereas, Reagan saw that new ideas were needed.

Herbert Hoover’s mistakes turned the 1929 recession into the Great Depression. He not only raised tariffs but also increased government spending and taxes during an economic downturn. When some 3000 economists warned him of the potential disaster these policies would creat, he ignored the facts in front of him. How many times has Jessica Fletcher battled a detective whose own bias regarding past cases blinds him?

Jessica Fletcher’s lessons for us begins with observing the world around you. This is how you pick up what is happening. A political associate of mine has private sector clients. He told me this helps his political work. He observes what is really happening in the private sector and therefore, sees trends that other political operative miss. The second is thinking outside the box as your observations will lead how you view the world around you differently. You will come up with solutions that are not only different but will work. Finally using observations and following up with the facts collected, allow you to reach your final conclusion. In every episode, Jessica Fletcher begins by observing those around her to see if she can get a hint about the possible murderer. She is not afraid to think outside the box before coalescing the facts for the final conclusion.