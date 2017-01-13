Though “Fake News” has been around for some time it has really come into its own during the primary and Presidential campaigns. Some days the airways and internet seemed to be flooded with the junk and to find any kernel of truth in them you needed waste high hip boots. Most fact checkers were getting Karpal Tunnel just trying to keep up with the daily stories and most news organizations didn’t have time to properly authenticate the stories as they furiously tried to keep ahead of the internet.

As far as the campaigns were concerned the candidates used the stories they felt would make the other candidate look bad whether they were true or not. This left most of the public in total confusion not knowing what was true and what was not. That was and is a big problem since a lot of people still believe most of those stories today.

Truthfully it is up to the news media to verify any story beyond a shadow of a doubt “before” the stories airs. But due to the constant war of ratings and the ferocious competition with the internet most news organization have allowed that safety net to vanish.

The latest “Fake News” furor involves supposedly leaked Russian documents supposedly having damaging evidence that would be very bad for the President elect. Several news organizations did report that the unverified documents had been presented to the President Elect in his latest security briefing. However “Buzzfeed” went ahead and posted the complete 38 page document on the internet. Now one has to understand that to use the term news organization and “Buzzfeed” in the same sentence is a definite non sequitur. “Buzzfeed” is the furthest thing from a legitimate news organization you could find. So it is understandable for the President Elect to be angry about these unsubstantiated documents appearing all over the internet. But to take it out on CNN is totally wrong. They never published any of the documents nor did they say they were true. In fact just the opposite is true they constantly said over and over that they were unsubstantiated. A fact that Anderson Cooper told KellyAnn Conway dozens of times in an on air interview. But as usual she refused to listen.

This is not a good thing but if the Trump Organization expects to gain any credibility on this issue they themselves need to stop quoting “Fake News” stories as real just to prove their point. It happened dozens of times during the Primary and dozens of more times in the general election. And yes Hillary Clinton was just as guilty but she is NOT going to be President.

Since we can’t really trust our politicians or the news organizations on this issue the task of authenticating these fictitious stories lies with us. We need to do the homework and when a story pops up on Facebook or any other site on the internet we need to let everyone know it is fake. Till then confusion will reign and outburst like we saw at the President Elects new conference will become the norm instead of the exception.