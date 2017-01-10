By Plebius Common

Fade to Black is a screenwriter’s clue that the story has ended. If you were entertained, mission accomplished. If you were challenged to think, the process should start!!!

David Lean opined that movies should entertain and instruct, not necessarily at the same time. The dismal failure of our educational system these last several decades, the Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D., N.Y.) who in the 1990s alliteration “defining deviancy down” makes intellectual mufti-tasking a chore thus the naissance of “Political Correctness”!

David Lean is many steps above Aaron Sorkin’s brilliance as a screenwriter. He is somewhat overshadowed by Bill Clinton’s narcissism as a “man of power.” The audience is abused? Christ or Gandhi would have been better role models, thwarting Acton’s missive. Regardless, Lean and Clinton, morally compatible, are the men that continue to reinforce the foundation for Lord Acton’s wisdom:

The historian and moralist, who was otherwise known simply as “Lord Acton,” expressed this opinion in a letter to Bishop Mandell Creighton in 1887:

“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men.”

Of course, only the blind would not see that the pendulum swings both ways. A noble nation gave Obama a mandate. History will reveal irrelevance or miracle.

“It is not only the slave or serf who is ameliorated in becoming free… the master himself did not gain less in every point of view….. for absolute power corrupts the best natures.”

One wonders if today’s Ivy Leaguers even suspect the meaning therein? The discipline of conservatism and the persuasion of radical Progressivism is a battle of chaos, no compromise, for it is a battle of principles (Gandhi).

The pomp and circumstance of presidential graciousness may experience a managed decline if the current president decides to subvert that convention and stay engaged in an adversarial political dialogue after 1/20/17. It is his right, but is it his duty??? This is shaping up to be a sharp contrast between a reactive and proactive administration, with Buchanan to Lincoln like character issues, foreign and domestic, rarely seen since Reagan.

“Delingpole’s (Churchill would be smiling) a War-Winning Manifesto for 2017” paraphrased here:

We are better, so never underestimate or yield to the opposition. Never apologize, explain or surrender! Fight unmercifully for our Judeo-Christian principles, the enemy, to be defeated, is always the objective to a secular collective objectivism. Their weakness is secondary to our superb moral strengths, maximize and exploit both. Always attack, never compromise on principles! And then surrender power, and let them govern themselves!

Beware!!! “Gingrich Says Biggest Fear About Trump Administration Is That They Might ‘Lose Their Nerve.’” Someday this may be remembered as the Iraq syndrome.

“Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never-in nothing, great or small, large or petty-never give in, except to convictions of honor and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.” Winston S. Churchill.

There is very little doubt now that Obama will not “follow the dignified path of his predecessors and allow the new president time to chart his own course.” He got schooled by Bush, a lesson not learned?? God, I hope I am wrong.

“Le Pen Hits back at Hollande’s anti-Populist NYE Speech: ‘After Trump, Brexit, the French Want Independence’.

President Obama has yet to be honestly analyzed, scrutinized and understood. He benefits from the Bill Clinton Syndrome. Bill Clinton has a kind of sustained, and ignorant, holding on to the public’s shallow imagination, and it is a kind of charismatic quality that endears him to low information voters and “overshadows even his derring-do with Monica Lewinsky, a notch on his bedpost. It’s a mixed story,” says historian Robert Dallek.

“The fact that you had someone like Trump who is so totally inexperienced gave him a considerable advantage.” Ah, so much for the inexperience of Barrack Obama. Did the criticism count back then? And will history ‘teach” us anything? JFK was near “unknown’, inexperienced, and a Catholic at that! The scandal of the “unknown” is the perpetuating false narrative, a bias of the media and a display of the unique power of propaganda, soon to be eviscerated, if not already, by Twitter’s immediate access to the public.

That advantage may have been a perverse one, given Trump’s own well-documented antediluvian conduct with women. But there is no arguing that Hillary’s campaign allowed her husband’s personal and policy legacy to be dragged back into the muck. At least in the short term. Memories are so short. Hillary’s public and private persona parallels that of Obama, except he was a great orator. The heavens opened and he was elected! Was it Putin’s fault????

There are numerous Machiavellian maneuvers that Obama has exposed in his attempt, not only to handicap Trump, but to cripple, if possible, Americas’ manifest destiny of an earned prosperity, nobility and exceptionalism. Lincoln said it well. “America can only be destroyed from within.” Hillary’s, private server and Podesta’s ignorance of email security, exposed the “truth.” Now, “channel of truth” distracts. Or, is it the problem of the electorate using “reason.”

What are the challenges for Trump, unveiled at this late date, less than 20 days before the transition of power, a clear message of obstructionism, collectivism, an anti-Christian theme, and a growing historical indictment against those who elected, and supported the last eight year administration? Look what has transpired in the curtain call of the Obama Administration.

The real Obama, for better or worse, begins with the curtain falling on the “Betrayal of Israel” at the United Nations with Secretary of State John Kerry’s diatribe against Israel. The Middle East is possibly in a mounting crescendo of terrorism emboldened by the fecklessness of this administration’s foreign policy.

President Obama mocked President Putin’s brilliant political chess moves in the Ukraine, Syria and Iraq. And the lection….suggesting Putin was operating from “weakness.” The Russian’s pawns opening gambit. Four games to one! Now we have a new “Cold War.” After eight years of “kitchen diplomacy,” with Russia, and a fake narrative of the alt-détente of leadership. Obama’s Xmas present from an “unknown,” “Global Chess for Dummies.” There is no American alive that wished this!!!

The year 2016 did not leave us with a geopolitical landscape that most might believe was within our nation’s best interests and the capabilities of the Obama/Kerry/Hillary administration.

There is great trepidation for President-elect Trump. And, a proven feckless Republican Party. Have they finally come to fight, about to confront the newly planted political landmines of an angry narcissist? The unfinished business and lack of leadership? The obligation of power squandered, very much with troublesome similarities to the turbulence and uncertainty that President Buchanan’s’ transition presented to President Lincoln? Who is today’s axis of “evil?” It exists!!!

• Trump did not invade Georgia.

• Trump did invade and annex Crimea.

• Trump is not amassing troops on the Eastern Border of Ukraine.

• Trump did not mishandle the “drone” incident in the South China Seas.

• Trump did not diplomatically attack, withdrawing support, for the Israeli settlements by allowing the cowardly UN Resolution to pass.

• Trump did not surrender Iraq to chaos.

• Trump did not surrender Cuba to world communism.

• Trump did not abandon Syria to Assad, Iran and Russia.

• Trump did not beget ISIS.

• Trump is not militarizing the South China Seas, and Russia the northern Artic.

• Trump is not aiding and abetting North Korea’s and Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

• Trump is not ignorant of Russia’s’ military activities on it north artic shores and the north west tip of Alaska, “Icebreakers – the ships that smash through sea ice, opening routes for other craft and rescuing trapped vessels – are increasingly important to navigating in the far north. Russia has 40 of them, including nuclear-powered craft painted an intimidating red and black. Meanwhile, the U.S. icebreaker fleet? Two.

• Trump is not building up forces on along Lithuania’s border with “aggressive” Russia.

The “Smooth Transition” of democratic leadership “promised” by President Obama is approaching a domestic and foreign policy mendacity coup.

• Obama has all but extinguished the Bush-Obama 2009 model of civil electoral transition.

• The Arctic drilling ban is a shot over the bow of a new Trump Administration.

• Obama’s 553 million acres land grab for conservation, including the Bundy Ranch, is the fabric of narcissistic arrogance and pique meant to defy states’ rights and “box in Trump.” This is an arrogant act by a lame duck president trampling on the Sovereignty of states’ rights.

• The sanctions on Russian Hacking, was not justified on the basis of facts showing interference in the mechanics of the election, but rather a petulant move to distract from failed policies and punish “somebody” for leaking the “truth” about the pending collapse of the DNC and a failing Hillary presidential platform….where evidence of hacking existed years ago…China, North Korea, Sony,…and on…and on….nothing done!!

• Obama has single handedly caused chaos and havoc within what once was JFK’s Democratic Party, now a radical progressive, secular, and anti-constitutional ideology. More than 70 house seats and over 1000 state legislature seats were lost by Democrats under Obama. Hillary ran on Obama policies and “Lost.” Republicans rejoice as the electorate says…to the Republicans…. “Get off of your butts and go to work on the “people’s business”. We have given you the House, the Senate and the White House!!!!

• The underlying animosity for half of America still rings in our ears, the 2009 era of Michelle’s “”For the first time in my adult life, I am really proud of my country” to the 2016 Oprah Freudian crack of what to some was still that fire storm of a subliminal angry black woman, “See, now we’re feeling what not having hope feels like.” “Au contraire mon fraire”, First Lady, we do not agree! Go build the wall around your home, and not the peoples home!

• The great Guantanamo jailbreak where Obama transferred 150 detainees, a shocking number returned to the battle field.

Obama’s economic legacy leaves a real gross domestic product growth averaging 2.1%. Most economists argue 2.2% is required to hold the status quo. Meanwhile, 3.5% is required to return America to prosperity and greatness.

On the economy, the bleeding demands experienced triage. The Obama curious tail wind of millions of new jobs is framed with the reality of 94 million discouraged from looking for jobs; which are not there. Out of 325 million, a staggering…..real…..unemployment hanging at…..30%. Top manufacturing jobs, and manufacturing companies, have left the country. Take note President’ Fox! To use Obama’s 2009 words, Trump will inherit a mess!

“Department store retail giant Macy’s is in trouble and is announcing a massive scaling back of operations and staffing in an attempt to right its financial ship. Sears, K-Mart and Target are in trouble!

According to CNNMoney, the Macy closures, along with a corporate reorganization, will result in the loss of about 10,000 U.S. jobs.”

On the foreign stage, it is finally a depressing fact. The duo of President Obama and Vladimir Putin is no match for Former President Reagan and Mikhail S. Gorbachev. Their effort toward world peace, “perestroika” (“restructuring”) and “glasnost” (“openness”). “Trust but verify.” A legacy accomplished, and then squandered like Iraq. It can be argued President Obama lowered the bar on “political national leadership exceptionalism”.

Obama may well surpass the chaos that Buchanan passed on to Lincoln with his legacy and most recently:

“US sends special forces to Russian Border as NATO is poised to strike back against Vladimir Putin’s ‘aggression’.”

It was reported on January 4, 2017. And on 1/20/17 President Obama walks away from the mess that is congealing into global chaos:

“President Obama has deployed US Special Forces troops along Lithuania’s border with “aggressive” Russia.

Tensions between Washington and the Kremlin have reached Cold War levels amid reports Vladimir Putin is deploying nuke-ready missiles in the Russian province of Kaliningrad – which borders Poland, Belarus and Lithuania.

Thank God, maybe we have a “Patton-esque” president in Trump, able to dispatch, we pray, however difficult, any parallels to Chamberlain or Buchannan, resurrecting Patton and Eisenhower.

Obama deserves and will always hold the legacy of the “First Black American President.” All of the other imperial leadership legacies may well, deservedly, or undeservedly Fade to Black.

Fade to Black

The absence of scandal during the Obama administration is delusional. There was the:

Operation Fast and Furious. Eric Holder held in contempt of Congress. ObamaCare. Spying on journalists. The IRS scandal. Benghazi. Hillary’s secret email server. The Pigford scandal. NSA spying scandal. Bowe Bergdahl. Iran nuclear deal and ransom payment. Polluting the Colorado river. The GSA scandal. The VA death-list scandal. Solyndra. Secret Service gone wild. The Shutdown theater.

The lesson is the impotency and collapse of the legislative and judicial branch.

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/02/18-major-scandals-obama-presidency/

Obama’s legacy may need the false narrative of John Kerry and Hillary, the Bagdad Bob’s and Beatrice of collectivist’s propaganda. The economy is the weakest since WWII. The Democratic Party has a legacy of ashes. “Leading from behind” destroys the respect and fear required of leadership and expected from our allies. Race relation are at the lowest ebb since the Martin Luther King Jr. era due mainly to the “War on Cops.” (Research Heather Mac Donald). And, “you cannot fight it effectively if you will not identify it” as “Radical extreme Islam.”

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-rest-of-the-story-what-obama-wont-tell-you-about-his-legacy-2017-01-05

The extent to which so many American coalesced behind Hillary is of great and alarming consequence. Honest, sincere and honorable people had a meltdown election morning 2016 ranging from crying to lasting bouts of depression. And yet, there was no reason not to know about the criminality and corruption. It takes the embrace of a significant number in any culture for the onset of tyranny to get traction. This starts with the marginalization of spirituality, and progresses to the secular progressive indoctrination. It is Moynihan’s prophesy, that we are dumbing down decency, of the young. These were the Alexis de Tocqueville’s analysis and fulcrum of America’s greatness. Was he wrong? We were, and are, so very close to the edge.

Fade to Black, a prayer of little consequence.