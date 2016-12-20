The World According to Forbes

By Plebius Common

Barack Obama has fundamentally changed America. It is why America is in serious decline. And it is why “ ” is the “Hope” of tomorrow.

“FORBES LIST OF “The World’s Most Powerful People Of 2016” Is Out. And Obama’s Ranking Is Embarrassing. 2016’s list has him placed at an embarrassing number 48. North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un was five spots ahead of Obama.

If a ridiculous, barbaric leader who imprisons, enslaves and executes political and religious dissenters and restricts the most basic of freedoms is ahead of the U.S. president, you know there is a real problem.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the number one spot, again. While a new face appeared at number two — President-elect Donald Trump.

Why has this come to pass? Here is what may be missing from the President Obama victory lap in his last news conference for 2016, where he heralded his great, magnificent accomplishments.

The new axis of evil is forming around Russia, China, North Korea, Syria, Iran, Iraq, with interest in joining that axis from the Philippines President Duterte once an ally and Turkey’s (A member of NATO) President Erdogan.

“Iran Stages Massive War Drills In Show of ‘Supremacy’.

It took Hitler’s aggression against Britain, one step in his march to global dominance, and then Pearl Harbor to wake Americans up. What will it take this time? America has serious domestic and foreign policy dysfunctions.

“America will only be defeated from within!” Lincoln

Medicare and Medicare Part D (Drugs) increases in premiums have caused a net decrease in Social Security of -3% over the last eight years, a real measure of inflation, not the 0% as reported. This comes as no surprise to anyone who buys groceries, and is living in the “real” world”, not the alt-world of the elite establishment.

The average take home pay for those having a job, remember the 94 million 30% unemployed, who have stopped looking for employment, “Under Obama, prices and taxes rose while take home pay fell 7%.”

“If President Obama’s signature retirement plan was a private-sector startup, it would probably be in the venture capital graveyard right about now.” Two years in, the tally: 20,000 “myRA” accounts have been opened, with assets of about $17 million. Unless a lot more people open myRA accounts, the program’s impact on America’s retirement savings shortfall will remain a rounding error. This is the surest sign of middle class extinction.

From 2008 to 2016 the national debt has exploded from 10 trillion to 20 trillion dollars. America under Obama has accumulated as much new debt as it did in its first 230 years. This financial dam is breaking and we are being lulled into another “false narrative” of complacent survival.

With the dumbing down of our Judeo-Christianity, America is becoming a nation of dysfunctional families. 41% of babies are born out of wedlock. Under America’s first black president, American blacks are increasingly unemployed, and 72% of black kids are born out of wedlock, a terrible indictment of American society.

“On the popular “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart accused Sebelius of lying about parts of Obamacare. When that happens, you know you’re in trouble.” Does anyone remember Lois Lerner and the IRS scandal devoid of “not a smidgeon of evidence” by Obama?

President Obama lied, has he earned the William Safire mantra of congenital liar, his chant “under Obamacare you can keep your health plan and you can keep your doctor.” Neither of these claims is true.

On the global stage there was Benghazi. Obama touted Al Qaeda’s demise a plus thirty two times, according to White House transcripts. “Decimated” is a word that Obama likes to use to describe Al-Qaida. And then there was ISIS, ISIL, Hamas, Hezbollah and Daesh. ISIS and ISIL. Well, Obama owns the rise of ISIS and ISIL.

There was that memorable moment when John Kerry told Democrats that America faced “its Munich moment” over the Syrian use of chemical weapons. Today Assad still possesses the vast majority of his stockpile.

Another Munich moment turned into the Iran Deal and the surrender to the appeasement of Cuba as a communist satellite.

A forth Munich moment has taken place over the Russian annexation of Crimea and the domination of eastern Ukraine.

Is the fifth Munich moment the bleeding of the nations of Syria, Iran and Iraq into the Soviet family of nations?

For the Israeli-Palestinian talks, well, both Obama and Kerry showed their total lack of understanding of what lies as the root cause of this conflict…..the extermination of Jews.

With the US withdrawing from Afghanistan, the outcome is an Afghanistan whose foreign leaders (sic) will pivot to whoever keeps them in power. US out/Taliban in!

Better than three years ago, in August, 2013, the White House cut off military aid to Egypt. Egypt refused to take phone calls from Defense Secretary Hagel and turned to Russia for aid. Cairo’s Al Tahrir newspaper ran the headline, “Let the US aid go to hell!” So much for the Obama apology tour, that began in Cairo. The loss of our allies “trust” is the symptom, and the loss of “respect” is the result. An abdication of leadership is a disaster!

Russia is emboldened enough, a weakened NATO, to assert itself in Europe. Crimea and Syria is a Russian test of the extent of American fecklessness.

Turkey, thus NATO fracturing under Erdogan leadership, is making overtures to Russia. Saudi Arabia and Egypt are aware of the contempt felt for America’s weakness in foreign policy, with Iran, Al-Qaida, and the Taliban resurgent in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa. Can anyone doubt that America is in decline?

The last eight years have produced evidence of political bungling at home and abroad that is politically producing results that are appalling, dangerous and seditious. This is a far different picture than the one created, out of whole cloth, by Obama, at his last news conference in December 2016.

One must “hope” that Forbes list is retrospective of the past and a prophetic trend for the future. And let no one doubt, or become complacent, it will not be easy for:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” Reagan

America must reject the concept of Michelle Obama’s “lost hope.” We must first unite under the spirit of “Make America Great Again” and then resurrect Reagan’s “Peace through Strength.”

“His term saw a restoration of prosperity at home, with the goal of achieving “peace through strength” abroad”.

And finally JFK’s commitment to America and the world and his challenge to our timid citizenry to shoulder the cause of justice regardless the price: