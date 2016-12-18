Russian Hacking – Much Ado About Nothing

The Russian Hacking story means absolutely nothing to me. Why, you may ask? My answer is simple, we have been doing this type of thing to each other since 1946. It was called the Cold War. And, although, it may have officially ended, it did not end the mis-trust and spying on each other. This has continued since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The Russian Hacking incident is just another example of Russia meddling in world affairs. It is nothing new. It has been done ad-infinitum. (Now, keep in mind, I’m assuming it actually happened. Thus far, I have not seen any proof or evidence either way). During the Cold War, the KGB and other Soviet agencies, did whatever they could to further their Imperialist goals. Spying, bugging, killing, etc., were the norm. Well, hacking is now the norm. You don’t need to risk putting a bug in an embassy anymore. Just hack the other side’s computers.

And, whether you like this or not, we have been just as guilty. The United States may not have hacked a Russian election to date, but I can give you many examples where we tried to influence the politics in another country. In fact, President Obama tried to get rid of Bibi Netanyahu in the most recent Israeli Election. He didn’t even bother to hide it. And, let’s not forget Vietnam. That was the ultimate election tampering.

Russian Hacking New Toy

However, now we have the technology to hack. That makes Russian Hacking a new toy in the world of espionage. And, unfortunately, it will continue. But, it still doesn’t bother me. Like I said, it’s been going on, in one form or the other, for years.

China hacked Sony and thousands of employees’ private information was compromised. Yahoo admitted to a major hacking in 2013 and thousands of users’ private information was comprised. Someone hacked the DNC. Whether it was Russia or someone else, we don’t know at this point. The CIA and FBI seem to think it was Russia that gave the information to Wikileaks. However, just yesterday Julian Assange said he didn’t get the information from Russia. See e.g. http://dailycaller.com/2016/12/15/assange-insists-russian-government-is-not-wikileaks-source/ Well, if it didn’t come from Russian, then where did it come from? To tell you the truth, it really doesn’t matter.

There is also evidence that it may have been just a simple phishing scam on Mr. Podesta’s account. Regardless of how Wikileaks got the emails, they did. And, they released it. So what?

As President Obama said yesterday, there is no evidence whatsoever of vote tampering. That would be news. But, trying to influence the election of another country. I’m sorry, but that just isn’t news and hasn’t been for sixty years.

End of story!