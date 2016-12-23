The Lunatic Will Soon Be Running the Asylum

This article is written by George E. Wolke who Frank DeMartini went to High School with. As we like to give people from the other side a place to voice their opinions as well, here is another example. This time regarding the nuclear arms race that Donald Trump seems to be promoting. Let us know your thoughts.

I’ve been trying to give President Elect Trump a break because, well its Christmas time. But, unfortunately I can’t and won’t anymore.

Before reading this post, please take a second to go to msnbc.com and listen to his Morning Joe interview. There the lunatic, who will be our President on 1/20/17, advocated for a nuclear arms race. I guess he thinks we need one to be safe and great again.

Let’s put this in perspective. The US nuclear arsenal is currently at about 1,500 weapons. Each of which has a blast yield of 1,200,000 tons of TNT. In comparison, the bomb dropped on Hiroshima had a blast yield of 15,000 tons of TNT. So, each of our current weapons is roughly 100 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb, enough to destroy an area 100 times the size of Hiroshima. And we have 1,500 of them, which is enough to destroy 150,000 Hiroshima’s.

The Hiroshima blast killed 150,000 people. Our current arsenal is capable of killing 150,000 times that, or 22.5 billion people. This represents 3 times the world’s population. Think about it, our current arsenal can kill the world three times over.

I guess that’s not safe enough.

I’d like to ask each and every Trump voter out there if this what you expected?

Is challenging the world to build more nuclear weapons really what we need in order to “Make America Great Again”? Is the risk of global nuclear war the way to “Make America Great Again”? And are we willing to spend the trillion or more dollars Trump’s buildup will cost?

Or, is this finally enough for you to question this man’s motives and ability to lead?

Dangerous rhetoric like this has no place on the global stage and is not what America stands for. We stand for peace through strength. And, we certainly have more strength than is required in our current arsenal to convince anyone not to screw with us. Furthermore, a nuclear arms race will do nothing to stop organizations like ISIS. In fact, it will just empower them to work harder to gain access to these weapons themselves. Trump’s arms race won’t make us safer at all. It will do just the opposite.

I am hoping with all my might that the adults in the room will sit this lunatic down and tell him that his words will have global consequences. But I am less than confident that they will, or that he will listen.

For the record, I’ve always considered Trump a loose cannon who’s mouth would get us in some serious trouble. But this unreasonable, ill-thought-out, proposal shocked me to my core.

Merry Christmas to everyone!