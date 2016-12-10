I remember sitting in front of the TV when I was a kid and watching with awe as American astronauts blasted off into earth orbit. Their names are forever chiseled in stone and spoken in the same breath as Columbus, Lewis and Clark, the Wright Brothers and Chuck Yeager. They were the worlds next generation of pioneers who truly went “Where no one has gone before.” Dangers were many and as was said in the movie “The Martian”, “This is space. It does not cooperate.” We lost several brave souls along the way to accidents but that just slowed our progress down a bit and never cause those brave men and women to doubt their resolve one bit.

One of those brave pioneers, John Glenn, passed away Thursday November 8th at the age of 95. He was the last surviving member of the original Mercury Seven astronauts. Before joining NASA in 1959 Glenn was a seasoned fighter pilot who served in both World War II and Korea. He was awarded six Distinguished Flying Crosses and eighteen clusters to his air medals, In NASA he was the first American to orbit the Earth and the fifth person to enter space. On October 29th, 1998 Glenn became the only Mercury Seven astronaut and the oldest person ever to fly in the space shuttle. He was the Payload Specialist on the Discovery, he was 63 years old.

Despite his career in the Military and NASA Glenn also served 24 years in the Senate. In his second attempt at the Senate his opponent, in a campaign speech, said that John Glenn had never held a real job. Glenn replied, “Go to any Veterans Hospital look those men with mangled bodies in the eyes and tell them they didn’t hold a job. You go with me to any Gold Star mother and you look her in the eye and tell her that her son did not hold a job.” And the rest is history.

As more and more of those early pioneers slip off into history it is important we remember what they have done not just for America but for the Human Race. They did what many thought was impossible as most legends do. President John F, Kennedy said it best on a warm day in Houston Texas in 1962,

“ We set sail on this new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained, and new rights to be won, and they must be won and used for the progress of all people. For space science, like nuclear science and all technology, has no conscience of its own. Whether it will become a force for good or ill depends on man, and only if the United States occupies a position of pre-eminence can we help decide whether this new ocean will be a sea of peace or a new terrifying theater of war. I do not say that we should or will go unprotected against the hostile misuse of space any more than we go unprotected against the hostile use of land or sea, but I do say that space can be explored and mastered without feeding the fires of war, without repeating the mistakes that man has made in extending his writ around this globe of ours.

There is no strife, no prejudice, no national conflict in outer space as yet. Its hazards are hostile to us all. Its conquest deserves the best of all mankind, and its opportunity for peaceful cooperation may never come again. But why, some say, the Moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask, why climb the highest mountain? Why, 35 years ago, fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas?

We choose to go to the Moon! We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win ..”

John Herschel Glenn Jr. was one of those few brave souls who knew the dangers and still “boldly” went forward into the unknown. He is not only to be remembered for his bravery but his foresight as well. What he did has made this country and the world better and that’s not a bad legacy to leave behind. John Glenn is survived by his wife of 73 years, Annie; his two children, John David and Carolyn Ann and two grandchildren.