December 7th, 1941

It was on this day December 7th in 1941 that the United States finally entered World War II. “A Day that will live in Infamy” for America. It was the day the Imperial Empire of Japan attacked the United States Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. More than 2000 American sailors, soldiers, airman and civilians died in the attack. Today is the 75th anniversary of that event and it is stunning how many changes have occurred in those 75 years. First of all the United States and the Republic of Japan have become close friends and allies and secondly the passage of years has lead investigators to find a wealth of declassified documents that show history did not exactly unfold the way we all thought it did.
Though the Japanese did want this attack to be a surprise they did not want it to be a sneak attack. Isoroku Yamamoto, the admiral in charge of the attack, had expected the Japanese consulate to deliver the final ultimatum to the United States hours before the attack. But due to numerous blunders it wasn’t delivered until after the attack started. The Japanese airmen fully expected to meet U.S. resistance and were very surprised when there was none. But this goes even deeper.
A year before the raid Army intelligence intercepted a German communiqué to its operatives in Hawaii asking for detailed information about Pearl Harbor’s layout and ship moorings. It was stored with hundreds of other decoded documents and never seen again till 2015. By the time 1941 rolled around the U.S. had managed to crack the Japanese diplomatic codes so every conversation between their embassy in Hawaii and Japan was readily available to our intelligence personnel. Three months before the raid the U.S. decoded a dispatch from Japan ordering the consulate to provide pictures and detailed information about the depth and logistical layout of Pearl and all the American airfields in the area. Again this document was sent to those officials cleared to receive top secret information. That included President Roosevelt and Admiral Harold R. Stark head of naval operations.
We know both read it because they signed off on the document but due to the protocol of the day not only could they not take notes but were unable to keep the document. The intelligence officer brought the document in a locked briefcase handcuffed to his wrist. In the presence of the person cleared to read it he would hand the document to him then stand there while he read it. A few minutes later he would take it back, have the reader sign a document that he had read it, put it back in his briefcase and leave. So it is really no surprise when Admiral Stark and FDR were never able to put all these clues together, they had no point of reference
The final blunder in this tragedy occurred almost two hours before the attack. Naval Intelligence decoded the last page of a 14 page document that the Japanese were to deliver to US Ambassador to Japan Cordell Hull. Their orders were to deliver it by 1:30 pm EST. That would insure that the United States would be aware of Japans intentions before the raid began at 8 am Hawaiian time. But the embassy, through a series of blunders, never made the deadline. By the time it was delivered the attack was well underway.
However the US had also decoded the closing orders to the embassy informing them to burn their code books and destroy their code machines. This did raise alarms all over the intelligence community. Copies of this went out to all on the list and FDR ordered dispatches to be sent to all military bases warning them hostilities could begin with Japan at anytime. Radio alerts were ordered for Hawaii but due to very bad atmospherics no contact could be made at that time. So they were sent a very explicit telegram warning Admiral Kimmel and General Short of the possibility of an attack. But the sender failed to put the word “PRIORITY” on it. It was delivered to Kimmel 8 hours after the attack.
So it now appears that there was no conspiracy to secretly get us involved in World War II but rather a series of failures to understand what all the clues really meant. You could say it was just the sign of the times but the same intelligence failures were made before the attack on 911. The clues were there but no one was able to connect the dots. The rest is history.
So please everyone take a moment from your busy schedule and remember all those brave men and women who lost their lives on that faithful day.
For whatever this might add, a the father of a close childhood friend of mine (during 1950s, Los Angeles) was described as a fairly high ranking naval intelligence officer before and after WWII. I never met his father, but guessed the family had split up, even though I had no first hand knowledge of “divorce” at the time. Eddie was born December 5, 1941, a month before my own birth. The family told of his birth in a military hospital in Honolulu, then he and his mother taking a military aircraft flight within 24 hours to L.A. For those unfamiliar with 1930s era propeller driven military aircraft – no heating or anything near people comfort – taking a newborn child up in those conditions was very telling. In the 50s they openly told of their strong beliefs that an attack was imminent.
That is a great story…yes most felt it was only a matter of time before Japan did something but no one was really sure where or when. Pearl had been put on alert so many times most just accepted it as a way of life in Hawaii. After the attack the military felt an invasion was next so they desperately tried to get all civilian military personnel off the island.
Well done. A very nice piece of history that I doubt will go much beyond this page. Let the comments prove me wrong, I pray.
The back story, for those that care, rests always on the fringes of “Given enough time and research, I can justify anything.” The JFK conspiracies of” Oliver Strone, are, true or untrue, threads of the same cloth.
Buried deep, is the untold story of “preemption”. True leaders who can take action, of which the
“negative”, what would have happened had they not acted, “can never, and will never be proven”.
Education, in a certain sense, is a terrible thing. Once we are well informed, any decision, with serious ramifications and consequence, will always be second guessed, paralyze the incompetent, and are nearly impossible without champions of a benevolent and spiritual sacrificing narcissist, indeed an oxymoron, of which there are none. This is the opium of religion.
How many can get by Darwinism, and truly “Regret that I have but one life to give for my country.” George Washington, as a leader, came the closest. Yes, I know, Nathan Hale said it.
This is, by no way, a criticism of a very good example of how man criticizes, the arena of reaction, which the entrance of America into WWII actually was, a reaction, Roosevelt was forgiven, even though he had all of the plans and “resources” in place with Churchill, waiting an electorate acceptable “excuse” to enter the war…with the populous permission, thus absolution….with a deep understanding of the need to coalesce the populous, before going to war. In truth, a human fallibility, the priorities for Roosevelt were re-election first, national security second. How sad, the victory of unintended consequences.
Would an altruist really care if their fellow Americans approved or disapproved of him or her doing the “right” thing, which, if war or the magnitude of atomic destruction, would be historically unassailable as universally condemned and unpopular!!!
Had America had three atom bombs and had dropped them on Hitler’s Wolf’s lair, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at the right time, prior to December 7, 1941, would anyone have mounted a substantial argument for prophetic preemption, and how would anyone know?
A simple analogy, does the death penalty prevent further atrocities? Do we have the moral fiber of prevention or preemption? If torture prevents a mass disaster, do we have the courage to know what is right and pull the trigger? Take a few hours and watch “Guarding Tess”. “Did” Doug Chesnic (Nicolas Cage), do the “right” thing?
Or do we analyze history and look for someone to blame, after the fact, for not doing the people’s will, the “save us” syndrome, for do not kid ourselves into thinking that Pearl Harbor was not necessary in order to get the populous on board with the absolutely necessary but atrocious commitment to “war”. There is an amazing ignorance of to the 2% to 5% eternal evil that exists and is an everlasting battle.
Pearl Harbor was Japan’s mistake for it gave America the justification it most desperately needed, the salve of moral conscience to enter the war. In a sense America, or Roosevelt, needed an “excuse” to do the right thing.
