December 7th, 1941

It was on this day December 7th in 1941 that the United States finally entered World War II. “A Day that will live in Infamy” for America. It was the day the Imperial Empire of Japan attacked the United States Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. More than 2000 American sailors, soldiers, airman and civilians died in the attack. Today is the 75th anniversary of that event and it is stunning how many changes have occurred in those 75 years. First of all the United States and the Republic of Japan have become close friends and allies and secondly the passage of years has lead investigators to find a wealth of declassified documents that show history did not exactly unfold the way we all thought it did.

Though the Japanese did want this attack to be a surprise they did not want it to be a sneak attack. Isoroku Yamamoto, the admiral in charge of the attack, had expected the Japanese consulate to deliver the final ultimatum to the United States hours before the attack. But due to numerous blunders it wasn’t delivered until after the attack started. The Japanese airmen fully expected to meet U.S. resistance and were very surprised when there was none. But this goes even deeper.

A year before the raid Army intelligence intercepted a German communiqué to its operatives in Hawaii asking for detailed information about Pearl Harbor’s layout and ship moorings. It was stored with hundreds of other decoded documents and never seen again till 2015. By the time 1941 rolled around the U.S. had managed to crack the Japanese diplomatic codes so every conversation between their embassy in Hawaii and Japan was readily available to our intelligence personnel. Three months before the raid the U.S. decoded a dispatch from Japan ordering the consulate to provide pictures and detailed information about the depth and logistical layout of Pearl and all the American airfields in the area. Again this document was sent to those officials cleared to receive top secret information. That included President Roosevelt and Admiral Harold R. Stark head of naval operations.

We know both read it because they signed off on the document but due to the protocol of the day not only could they not take notes but were unable to keep the document. The intelligence officer brought the document in a locked briefcase handcuffed to his wrist. In the presence of the person cleared to read it he would hand the document to him then stand there while he read it. A few minutes later he would take it back, have the reader sign a document that he had read it, put it back in his briefcase and leave. So it is really no surprise when Admiral Stark and FDR were never able to put all these clues together, they had no point of reference

The final blunder in this tragedy occurred almost two hours before the attack. Naval Intelligence decoded the last page of a 14 page document that the Japanese were to deliver to US Ambassador to Japan Cordell Hull. Their orders were to deliver it by 1:30 pm EST. That would insure that the United States would be aware of Japans intentions before the raid began at 8 am Hawaiian time. But the embassy, through a series of blunders, never made the deadline. By the time it was delivered the attack was well underway.

However the US had also decoded the closing orders to the embassy informing them to burn their code books and destroy their code machines. This did raise alarms all over the intelligence community. Copies of this went out to all on the list and FDR ordered dispatches to be sent to all military bases warning them hostilities could begin with Japan at anytime. Radio alerts were ordered for Hawaii but due to very bad atmospherics no contact could be made at that time. So they were sent a very explicit telegram warning Admiral Kimmel and General Short of the possibility of an attack. But the sender failed to put the word “PRIORITY” on it. It was delivered to Kimmel 8 hours after the attack.

So it now appears that there was no conspiracy to secretly get us involved in World War II but rather a series of failures to understand what all the clues really meant. You could say it was just the sign of the times but the same intelligence failures were made before the attack on 911. The clues were there but no one was able to connect the dots. The rest is history.

So please everyone take a moment from your busy schedule and remember all those brave men and women who lost their lives on that faithful day.