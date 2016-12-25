Another Year Another Christmas

Well readers, it is now another Christmas. I have been writing this column for more than eight years now. Almost the longest I have been dedicated to anything. Sometimes I wonder if it’s worth it or if we reached anyone along the way. However, that’s the topic of another article in the future.

For those of you that had a bad 2016, I wish 2017 is better. For those of you that had a good 2016, then I hope 2017 is even better still. In the Entertainment Industry, it was a very hard year. Between the many passing and the division caused by the election, things couldn’t have been much worse. I’m glad we were lucky yesterday and we didn’t lose Princess Leia. Had Carrie Fisher left us, then it would have been the final topping to the cake of 2016.

But, as I said earlier, this is Christmas and accordingly, we should only think about one thing now: that is the birth of the child in a manger about 2,000 years ago. As you all know, he was born into poverty in the little town of Bethlehem. It was God’s will to give us his son and to make that son human. He came to relieve us of sins. He came to take the pain and torture of those sins and make them his own. And, he came to bring peace and love to all mankind.

Sometimes, the state of the world is such that it is hard to believe Jesus succeeded. But, for those of us with faith, we know he did. He brought together the world in many more ways than he separated it. All you have to do is see the joy and love in a child’s face and you know what Jesus has accomplished.

Now, it should be our goal to bring that joy and love from children to adults. Maybe, the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency will succeed in doing it. It truly cannot get any worse than the last eight years with President Obama. However, maybe, it will not. We will only find out as time progresses.

In the meantime, I wish all of you a wonderful Christmas time. May you spend it with your family and friends. And, for those of that cannot, I know they will be in your hearts. I know I will be thinking of all of you.

Much Peace and Love!