All we have been hearing for the past 12 months is that Donald J. Trump is a sexist, homophobe, racist and/or a xenophobe. It has been the cry of the Hillary Clinton machine and the DNC. It has been sold to us so much that we are almost immune to it. You can argue all you want about whether it’s true. At this point, it really doesn’t matter. What does matter is that the election is over and Hillary Clinton lost. And, in my opinion, one of the reasons she lost is that she sold hate and nothing else.

Donald Trump will be the President on January 20th. I’ve said that in prior articles and I’m saying that again.

Intolerance in America

However, there is a phenomenon that has occurred since the election which has me really scared. (Not scared enough that I’m looking for safety pins, but a little scared). And, that is the rise of Intolerance in America. And, in this case, specifically, intolerance from the left.

According to the Oxford dictionary, intolerance is defined as:

Unwillingness to accept views, beliefs, or behaviour that differ from one’s own

Does that sound familiar? Does it sound like the state of our country today?

All one has to do is look at Facebook or Twitter. Just, read the posts on the 2016 Election. One quick glance and you will see that most of the parties on the left (and to a lesser extent on the right), are exhibiting mass intolerance. I understand that people are angry. I get it. However, just because people are angry, doesn’t mean respect and an open dialogue with the other side is impossible.

My Personal Experience

To date, I have lost three close friends because of my support of Donald J. Trump. Two of them were friends since high school and college. One of those two I have been actively involved in business with over the past 20 years. Both of them are liberals. And, most importantly, both of them have become intolerant of opposing sides.

My business associate and college roommate, called me names and blocked me on Facebook without any warning. He determined that I was a racist and un-caring. How, could a thinking, intelligent man, ever think about voting for Donald Trump? The reality is I don’t expect to ever hear from him again. Meanwhile, his brother has become a close friend. It’s a shame.

The second was a friend from high school. In fact, we were almost like brothers. The other day I got the following email from him:

Sorry frank. I have to separate from you. We really have different values now and I don’t want to w part of yours. I’m sorry. This is best. Bye.

This email is almost the definition of intolerance.

I was immediately blocked and de-friended. I have tried to contact him vie email, but I have received no response. However, other friends have told me he is still posting about the election. I guess he just doesn’t want to hear from the other side, regardless of how intelligent or stupid the opposing arguments may be.

The third person is someone I’ve worked with for the past ten years. Right after the Billy Bush video tape was released, I received a text from him stating that after this, was I still voting for Trump? When I informed him I was, we argued for a few more minutes. He finally couldn’t take it anymore. I then got a text from him saying in part: “Frank, I can no longer talk to you. I feel sorry for you. And, I will pray for you.”

An Intolerant Society

Based upon my personal experience, it appears obvious that we have become an intolerant society. This is at least true, from the left. If I had the time, I could give you many other examples. However, I just don’t have the time right now.

I will leave you with two sites that hopefully will help the left understand what happened and why tolerance is important. The first is an article I posted on Facebook today for all my left leaning friends: https://hbr.org/2016/11/what-so-many-people-dont-get-about-the-u-s-working-class. This article shows why tolerance is important. It was written by a liberal, Democrat and explains what the elite establishment do not understand. If you don’t listen to the other side, you will never see this article.

The second is a film made by DW Grifith in 1915. After he made his epic film about racism, “The Birth of a Nation,” he was condemned as being a racist. In response, he made another film called “Intolerance.” It was his response to the criticism. It shows the effects of Intolerance on the world. Unfortunately, it’s a long film and it’s silent. But, I think you should all watch it.

Let’s learn not only to be a loving and diverse society, but to be a tolerant society as well. It is important that we listen to both sides of an argument. Do not block the other side out. You may still disagree, but at least you won’t need a safety pin to find a safe space if you don’t get your way.