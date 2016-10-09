Globalism – The Only American Political Party

The United States has only has one political party – Globalism. There are no more Democrats. There are no more Republicans. If you are a Citizen of this land, you can deny it all you want. But, it’s true. Globalism has taken over the country and is on its way to taking over the world. When I originally starting writing this article, I was going to call the Establishment, the only American Party. But, they more I thought about it, the more I realized, the Establishment are all Globalists.

What is Globalism?

Globalism is defined according to Mirriam Webster as:

a national policy of treating the whole world as a proper sphere for political influence

America’s obsession with Globalism stated with Woodrow Wilson and grew in popularity throughout the presidency of Franklin Roosevelt. In fact, Roosevelt was probably the first true Globalist. He believed that America should be the policeman of the world. In a lot of ways, he was really the first Neo-Con.

However, it didn’t really take hold until the last thirty years or so. At the end of the Cold War, America was the only Super Power left. Globalists believed our job was to maintain the peace and bring people together. However, the EU started to get strong around the same time. And, in the last 10-12 years Progressives, looking for a true Kumbaya moment, began spouting Globalism more than you can possibly imagine.

Wikileaks, in the past 48 hours, released some transcripts of Hillary Clinton’s private speeches. In those transcripts we see Mrs. Clinton supporting open borders and one world in unity. She doesn’t really care about America or American nationalism. She is a Globalist. Now, there is no doubt about it. In fact, in my mind, I never doubted it.

Barack Obama is a Globalist. And, the entire Bush clan are Globalists. They have the intent of making the United States part of a Global Economy and Society. In fact, if the TPP becomes law, the United States will have given up its sovereignty for the first time in its history. It will allow foreign courts to determine rulings effecting our rights. Is that something we want? I don’t think so.

And, let’s not forget, NAFTA, which I initially supported was passed by Bill Clinton. As Donald Trump states continually, it is the worst piece of legislation to ever hit this country. It has almost single handedly destroyed thousands and thousands of middle class jobs – all of which went to third world countries. Did the increased profits to the mega-corporations come back into the United States Corporations? No. Those profits were left overseas because of our ridiculous corporate tax rates.

Donald Trump is Not a Globalist

I’m supporting Donald Trump. I’ve said that already and I will continue to support him regardless of what mud is slung his way. He speaks the truth. And, most importantly, he puts America first.

Brexit was the beginning of the backlash against Globalism. The citizens of the United Kingdom decided that Britain should be first. They didn’t want the EU based in Brussels to control their life anymore. And, they were right. Either they are a country or they aren’t.

I can only hope that the United States is the second nail in the coffin of Globalism. We have always been a nationalist country. Let’s keep it that way. Hillary Clinton will not run from the Globalists. She will endorse them. America will only begin to run from It with Donald Trump.

Since the beginning of his campaign, he has talked about closed borders. He has advocated for enforcing the current immigration laws. The majority of his platform is about bringing middle class jobs back to the United States. It is all about America First which is not an evil statement in the present. What it meant in the 1930s is completely different from today. Today it is about keeping our national sovereignty.

Most people say this election is about the Supreme Court. I agree. But, that is only half of the issue. The most important issue in this election is whether the United States maintains it’s sovereignty. Under Hillary Clinton, it will be gone for good. Under Donald Trump, it may continue until the next Globalist comes to power.

That’s why I don’t care about what Donald Trump said or did as a private citizen. Period. End of Story.