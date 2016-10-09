Globalism – The Only American Political Party

The United States has only has one political party – Globalism. There are no more Democrats. There are no more Republicans. If you are a Citizen of this land, you can deny it all you want. But, it’s true. Globalism has taken over the country and is on its way to taking over the world. When I originally starting writing this article, I was going to call the Establishment, the only American Party. But, they more I thought about it, the more I realized, the Establishment are all Globalists.
What is Globalism?
Globalism is defined according to Mirriam Webster as:
a national policy of treating the whole world as a proper sphere for political influence
America’s obsession with Globalism stated with Woodrow Wilson and grew in popularity throughout the presidency of Franklin Roosevelt. In fact, Roosevelt was probably the first true Globalist. He believed that America should be the policeman of the world. In a lot of ways, he was really the first Neo-Con.
However, it didn’t really take hold until the last thirty years or so. At the end of the Cold War, America was the only Super Power left. Globalists believed our job was to maintain the peace and bring people together. However, the EU started to get strong around the same time. And, in the last 10-12 years Progressives, looking for a true Kumbaya moment, began spouting Globalism more than you can possibly imagine.
Wikileaks, in the past 48 hours, released some transcripts of Hillary Clinton’s private speeches. In those transcripts we see Mrs. Clinton supporting open borders and one world in unity. She doesn’t really care about America or American nationalism. She is a Globalist. Now, there is no doubt about it. In fact, in my mind, I never doubted it.
Barack Obama is a Globalist. And, the entire Bush clan are Globalists. They have the intent of making the United States part of a Global Economy and Society. In fact, if the TPP becomes law, the United States will have given up its sovereignty for the first time in its history. It will allow foreign courts to determine rulings effecting our rights. Is that something we want? I don’t think so.
And, let’s not forget, NAFTA, which I initially supported was passed by Bill Clinton. As Donald Trump states continually, it is the worst piece of legislation to ever hit this country. It has almost single handedly destroyed thousands and thousands of middle class jobs – all of which went to third world countries. Did the increased profits to the mega-corporations come back into the United States Corporations? No. Those profits were left overseas because of our ridiculous corporate tax rates.
Donald Trump is Not a Globalist
I’m supporting Donald Trump. I’ve said that already and I will continue to support him regardless of what mud is slung his way. He speaks the truth. And, most importantly, he puts America first.
Brexit was the beginning of the backlash against Globalism. The citizens of the United Kingdom decided that Britain should be first. They didn’t want the EU based in Brussels to control their life anymore. And, they were right. Either they are a country or they aren’t.
I can only hope that the United States is the second nail in the coffin of Globalism. We have always been a nationalist country. Let’s keep it that way. Hillary Clinton will not run from the Globalists. She will endorse them. America will only begin to run from It with Donald Trump.
Since the beginning of his campaign, he has talked about closed borders. He has advocated for enforcing the current immigration laws. The majority of his platform is about bringing middle class jobs back to the United States. It is all about America First which is not an evil statement in the present. What it meant in the 1930s is completely different from today. Today it is about keeping our national sovereignty.
Most people say this election is about the Supreme Court. I agree. But, that is only half of the issue. The most important issue in this election is whether the United States maintains it’s sovereignty. Under Hillary Clinton, it will be gone for good. Under Donald Trump, it may continue until the next Globalist comes to power.
That’s why I don’t care about what Donald Trump said or did as a private citizen. Period. End of Story.
Trump is the anti-globalist ~~~~
Do you ever wonder why the immigration issue was never truly addressed by either party before Trump?
Could it be that the sole intention is to distance the population away from the constitution by diluting and saturating our language, heritage, history, and culture to the point that we, as Americans; will someday fail to recognize them?
An one world government is on order
Henry Kissinger
Today America would be outraged if UN troops entered Los Angeles to restore order. Tomorrow they will be grateful. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well-being granted to them by the World Government.
David Rockefeller
We are grateful to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and their great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.
George Bush Sr.
We have before us the opportunity to forge for ourselves and for future generations a new world order…. When we are successful, and we will be, we have a real chance at this new world order. An order in which a credible United Nations can use its peace keeping role to fulfill the promise and vision of the UN’s founders
Al Gore
Climate bill will help bring about global governance….But it is the awareness itself that will drive the change and one of the ways it will drive the change is through global governance and global agreements.
Barack Hussein Obama
All nations must come together to build astronger global regime.
French President Chirac
….said during a speech at The Hague that the UN’s Kyoto Protocol represented “the first component of an authentic global governance. For the first time, humanity is instituting a genuine instrument of global governance.”
Strobe Talbott — Deputy Secretary of State under Bill Clinton
In the next century (now), nations as we know it will be obsolete; all states will recognize a single global authority and realize national sovereignty wasn’t such a great deal after all.
Both parties are heading in the same direction, the only difference is the speed at which they are moving