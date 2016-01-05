Single Payer is Socialized Medicine

There have been many times in this column where I’ve argued that Liberals have managed to win the media war when it comes to euphemisms. On one occasion, I argued that Pro-Choice was a prime example. Another example is “progressive.” Well, in the same way Pro-Choice is a euphemism for abortion and progressive is a euphemism for liberal, “Single Payer” is a euphemism for socialized medicine.

What is a Euphemism?

According to Dictionary.com, “euphemism” is defined as: the substitution of a mild, indirect, or vague expression for one thought to be offensive, harsh, or blunt. Some common examples of euphemisms are:

passed away – instead of saying dead

put to sleep – instead of saying, usually an animal, was euthanized

lady of the night – prostitute

knocked up – pregnant.

Euphemisms are used in order to lessen the blow and to keep the person’s mind off the true meaning. In politics, they are very useful. As I’ve stated earlier, Pro-Choice is a prime example. By avoiding the use of the word abortion, liberals have found a way to state a position that more than 60% of the country is against in a way that makes the whole procedure less antagonistic.

Further, it almost makes you feel bad if you are not pro-choice. Who would want to take somebody’s choices away from them? However, the reality is that you are for abortion. You are not really for pro-choice.

The same is also true of the use of the phrase progressive. After the Reagan revolution, the word liberal became a non-starter. Anyone who was branded a liberal was cooked and finished politically in many parts of the country. So, what did the liberals do? They changed the name to progressives to invoke the era of Teddy Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Herbert Hoover. After all, wasn’t a progressive someone who wanted the country to progress? Never mind, that the modern progressive policies are identical to the liberal policies of the 60s through the 80s.

Single Payer is a Euphemism

Democrats gave up on trying to get socialized medicine passed in this country a long time ago. Just the mere mention of the word socialism in whatever context gets both the right and a large portion of the left riled up. Not many people in this country would ever admit to being for socialized anything, let alone socialized medicine.

So, the left, along with their friends, the media, coined the phrase “single payer,” in order to lessen the blow. They created a new euphemism.

Well, what is “single payer?” According to Wikipedia, it is: “a system in which the government, rather than private insurers, pays for all healthcare costs.” Can you explain to me how this differs from socialized medicine in any way? In fact, isn’t it quite similar to Hillarycare which was soundly rejected by both parties in 1993, more than 20 years ago.

So, we are basically left with another example of the left manipulating the message in a way that is less offensive to the average American. And, of course, the average American has not caught on in regards to single payer, just as they have not caught on with pro-choice and progressive.

More and more I think we need another great communicator like Ronald Reagan. But, does this person exist?