Last Sunday, I attended the Funeral Service for my good friend Danny Lerner.

Most of my regular readers know that I work for Millennium Films which is owned by Avi Lerner. Danny was Avi’s brother. And, Avi, as well as, Danny’s son and daughter, lost a great person.

For the 20 years, I’ve known Danny, I never had a problem with him at all. He was always there with a smiling face and a warped sense of humor. He always had time to talk. My lunches with him were memorable.

I remember when he came to me about 18 months ago one day and said he had cancer and was going to go in for an operation. He was very matter of fact about it. He didn’t pull any strings. It was straight and to the point. “I have cancer and I may die.” I told him don’t look at it that way. Go into with the attitude that you’re going to beat it. I will never forget his response; “I’m not going to kid myself. People die from cancer and if I die I’m ready.”

Danny had the operation and when I left to make Mechanic 2 a in July, Danny was looking like his old self. We all thought he beat it.

Unfortunately, this was not the case. Right after the holidays, he started acting strange. He went in for some tests and and MRI showed the cancer had spread. He was given the bad news. I never saw him again.

Danny taught me a lot about producing movies. He never showed off is knowledge however. He was a teacher. If you asked him a question, he gave you the answer. It was usually direct and to the point. He didn’t pull punches. He also taught me many things about the underside of this industry too – in that case usually with a smile on his face while he was massacring the person he was talking about.

I will miss him and will have very fond memories of him.

Danny Lerner – RIP

1952-2015.