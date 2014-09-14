The Gilded Age is defined as the period from about 1870 to roughly 1900. This is a period that is rarely taught in school – at least when I went to school. And, it is a period in which the United States was pretty much molded into the country we have today. It was period of massive accumulation of wealth as a result of the industrial revolution. And, it was a period of massive growth of poverty as a result of immigration and the labor practices of the new industrial giants.

Most of my friends are aware that for the past 18 months I’ve been reading biographies of the presidents beginning with George Washington in chronological order, including a swerve to include Jefferson Davis as he was also a President of what is now the United States, albeit of the Confederate States of America. Currently I’m up to Benjamin Harrison which means I’ve actually already read through Grover Cleveland’s second term as he was the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms. This brings me to approximately 1896 which is the tale end of the Gilded Age.

In addition, the History Channel had a six-hour miniseries last season entitled “The Men Who Built America,” which gave a historical viewpoint of Rockefeller, Carnegie and JP Morgan et al during the Gilded Age. From these two sources, I’ve learned more about this period than in the prior 50 years of my life. I almost feel like this should not be ignored in schooling and should be given emphasis because this is the beginning of America as we know it today.

The President’s during this period in order were: Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Chester Alan Arthur, Grover Cleveland, Benjamin Harrison and William Mckinley. Many of these are forgotten presidents as none of them served during a major crisis in the country. And, other than Grant, none of them served two consecutive terms. However, all of them contributed to the period and contributed to the growth of government that began during this time.

This period also includes two of the most controversial presidential elections. The election of 1876 in which Hayes was the eventual victor over Tillman. This was the last election decided in Congress as no candidate had a majority of the electoral votes until the electors of three disputed Southern States were awarded by a Congressional Committee. And, the election of 1888 was the last time other than Bush/Gore, that the President was elected after losing the popular vote. In this case Benjamin Harrison was the victor over Grover Cleveland.

However, this article is not supposed to be a lesson in presidential elections or history. It is supposed to be a discussion of the Gilded Age as it effects the country today.

The most important of the changes which occurred during this period and the most politically charged was Civil Service reform. Prior to this period, the victor in the White House pretty much chose every federal employee based upon loyalty to him. This naturally led to the creation of political machines. The most famous of which was Tamany Hall in New York. In fact, the Collector for the New York Port Authority was one of the highest paid and most sought after job in the country, and made Chester Allan Arthur a rich man long before he became president. The fact that he spearheaded Civil Service reform upon entering the White House is almost ironic.

Public opinion was growing against the spoils system which began with Andrew Jackson as time progressed until a breaking point was reached and it became a major presidential election issue. As a result the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act was passed in 1883. This act began the civil service exam as we know it now because employees were now hired based upon merit. No longer were federal jobs changing constantly with each new occupant of the White House. The majority of employees now got their jobs based upon taking a test and were guaranteed employment as long as they were competently performing their duties. This civil service reform continued throughout the period and eventually led to the growth of the Federal Government which we now have.

Another big issue of the Gilded Age involved the government surplus that incurred almost every year during the period in question. In fact, for some years the government had more than a 100 million dollar surplus and this was without any income tax. The major source of revenue to the Federal Government during this period was the tariff. Accordingly, the tariff was a political hot bed. The main issues were whether it should just be used only for raising revenue or whether it should be protectionist and hence higher to help American industry. And, based upon the amount of revenue generated by tariff, what was to be done with the surplus? As the surplus was spent on more government programs, the government grew more. These included infrastructure and military spending as well as the birth of “pork.”

Lastly, the Sherman Anti-trust Act was passed to curb the growth of monopolies such as Standard Oil. Unfortunately, the greed of the principals of these monopolies caused labor to be treated and paid poorly. Unionization and labor reform were the result. Again, this unintentionally led to larger government.

When all of these are taken together and with other events from the period, the Federal Government grew. Just the Pendleton Act alone created the Civil Service Commission and added to it. In fact, as I continue my reading, it becomes more and more obvious that the problems we have today with bloated government and federal deficits are the direct results of events from this period.

So, the Gilded Age is not just about the wealth and poverty (of the laborers) created by industrialization which is what we were taught in school. The Gilded Age was a period of mostly forgettable presidents overseeing a massive growth period of government. It was the beginning of social reform which was needed, but which had future results that I don’t believe we expected in the later Nineteenth Century. It seems that we are paying the price today of events that happened more than a century ago.