Ben Affleck – Hollywood Hypocrite

I know I may be coming to this party a little late here as this is somewhat old news, but I have to say my thing. Ben Affleck is a true Hollywood Hypocrite.
In a recent Playboy Interview, Ben Affleck stated the following when discussing movies with Conservative actors:
“When I watch a guy I know is a big Republican, part of me thinks, I probably wouldn’t like this person if I met him, or we would have different opinions. That (bleep) fogs the mind when you should be paying attention and be swept into the illusion.”
See also – http://townhall.com/columnists/larryelder/2014/01/30/ben-affleck-big-republican-actors-are-hard-to-watch-n1786711/page/full
He then basically states he could not enjoy a film or see a film with a Republican actor. So be it. Welcome to the world of hypocrisy – the same hypocrisy you and your liberal friends constantly try to blame on Conservatives. Or, should I use another word that Liberals constantly try to tag onto Conservatives – Intolerant.
Yes, Mr. Affleck, this is intolerance at its highest level. You, a Democrat, who believes that all should be equal; that all should be treated fairly; have taken the position that a Conservative’s thinking “fogs the mind.” I should not have to remind you that more than 50% of the people in this country identify themselves as Conservatives. How would you feel if those 50% decided to boycott your movies? I’m sure Warner Bros. would not be too happy if the new “Batman” were boycotted by 50% of the country. Especially, if that same 50% of the country felt your thinking “fogs the mind.”
What then Mr. Affleck would happen to your multi-million dollar paydays?
As you can see it is not the right that is intolerant in this country. It is the left. And, you are a prime example.
The right does not believe in taking free speech away as the left attempts whenever anyone disagrees with them. The right does not believe in ignoring the Constitution if it seems to disagree with your position as the current president does every time he ignores his owns laws and changes them at his will. The right does not believe as Julia Roberts has been quoted as saying: “Republican comes in the dictionary just after ‘reptile’ and just above ‘repugnant.'”
These are all examples of intolerance. And, now let me give you another one Mr. Affleck. Actress Maria Conchito Alonso was just fired from the play, “The Vagina Monologues,” because she had the audacity to promote a Tea Party candidate. Immediately there were threats of protests in San Francisco where the play was about to be performed. When asked why she was fired, the Producer actually had the guts to say, this is “against what we believe.” Who is the we in that comment? Obviously not the more than 50% that disagree with your position.
So, Mr. Affleck, it is time, you started to learn some tolerance. Listen to what people on the other side say. You don’t have to agree with them. You can disagree all you want. However, they have the right to their opinion just as much as you do without a fear that they would clog your mind. And, if one of them invites you out to dinner. Go. You may learn to like them. After all, studies show that Republicans give more money to charity than liberals at all income levels. People who are intolerant bastards wouldn’t be that generous.
Think about it. Maybe your side is not 100% right. Maybe there is some grey in the middle. If you became tolerant enough of the other side to listen to it, you might find you agree more than you think. In the meantime, go and see a Conservative actor. Go and see a Conservative movie. The people involved in those films and the actors in them, work just as hard as you do and are doing nothing more than searching for an audience and a paycheck. In fact, it really is the same audience you want. Besides, you just might learn how the other half lives.
That is the main reason I stopped going to the movies and stopped buying albums, CDs ect. I am not interested in filling their pockets with my hard earned money. I don’t care what they believe because they could care less about anyone but themselves
They hav the money to make changes but they buy multiple homes, take multiple vacations, gave full time help and are clueless his real people life
Ben Affleck is really a tremendous talent. It might actually be best that you stopped going to the movies mainly because you don’t know much about them. I don’t think you understand really what they are about or the power of story. I think you are much more concerned with very trite and shallow issues as a person so I think they are beyond you so it’s really best that you don’t attend films anymore. Thanks you. Please don’t go to them.
Sir: I’m a Producer that has made about 20 movies. I can choose who I want to work with and who I don’t want to work with. You call yourself a director. Have you ever directed anything? If you have, you are welcome to come and pitch with me. I do not make politics an issue in my hiring, unlike many liberals who thing that Conservatives are evil and want to stifle their opinions.
When a Hollywood star gets involved with politics, I stop supporting that star. I haven’t seen any of Ben Afflect’s movies anyway.
The last time I spend any money watching those hypocrites was back in 2005. I saved a lot of money and I feel better. 🙂
Great article, since the Hollywood elites believe in so much equality, where do I leave my address for Ben to leave me my “fair” share of his pay check?
Yes, Mr. Affleck, that is the reason so many have quit going to the movies. We don’t want to watch something that stars a liberal Democrat!
I have said this before with the Duck Dynasty crap and I will say it again here. If a celebrity is paying my bills, fighting for my freedom or ensuring my safety, that’s when I will start to give a crap about what they think/say/do.
Bravo!
If John Wayne were alive today, would Ben Affleck hire him? Did Hollywood listen to the message in “Good Will Hunting” or only the sound of the cash register?
Some call it the Robert Redford syndrome, “one is seduced and consumed by self-aggrandizement”, wandering outside of their field of expertise, the politicization of Hollywood.
This is nothing new, Barbara Streisand, Sean Penn, Oliver Stone, Harvey Weinstein, George Clooney, the Hollywood rejection, unaware victims (sic), excuses for jettisoning founding fundamentals and principles; embracing the ideology of “The great strength of the totalitarian state is that it forces those who fear it (Hollywood) to imitate it (Hollywood).”
Where are these people on the Christian Holocaust in the world? Darfur was George Bush’s fault? Is this not the definition of pusillanimity? Two things rule most of the world, sex and money, Hollywood has a garroted hold on both. Will the scales tip toward “good” or “evil”?
Why did the Catholic Church make “peace” with the Nazis, the Reich Concordat? Why did the Jews end up in the crematorium lines? Is the answer seduction and cowardice? It is Darwinism gone awry, the corruption of ethical Ayn Rand egoism. The progressive Hollywood mentality is congealing around the mentality of the 1930s. “Let them eat cake”. History does repeat.
The pendulum will swing back……in our lifetime? The 50% who have opposition points of view, are they willing to rise up…and not buy a ticket…the ultimate equalizer?
Is Ben Affleck a messenger, nothing more…or less than…the “Dorian Grey” portrait of our culture, morality abstractly contrived?
Ben won the OSCAR so I guess you kind of need to go SUCK on it for a little bit. I don’t think you have any real clue about what you’re talking about. You’re kind of a massive idiot frankly.
Wow.One of the public’s problems is that many of us idolize people who what? Play make believe for a living? People like Affleck are dangerous. Any one with a brain can see the greed, selfishness, and corruption permeate ALL of government. Both sides have had equal opportunity, and plenty of it, to right the ship. But that’s impossible when they’re at the top and and everything they do serves to make us more top heavy.IMO…the only acceptable belief in either party is that they are the lesser of two evils. Is that what we want or deserve? One that’s less evil than the other? To stand so firmly behind one party so as to discount anything that the other says is so incredibly ignorant. People, PLEASE. Consider what the citizens of Iceland did. Everything this this country is truly about has been destroyed by the greed and corruption of all sides.That we stand on opposite sides of the fence bickering back and forth only ensures that they can all go home to their mansions and continue tolaugh at us.Leave your party, unite for the true good of all, and hold them responsible for failing to do their jobs…which is to serve us and enact laws that WE approve of, not laws that serve yhem endless pork.
I would like to remind Julia Roberts that the word “liberal” is found in the dictionary between “liar” and “lie”; and much closer, too.
Very interesting subject , thanks for putting up.