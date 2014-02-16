Ben Affleck – Hollywood Hypocrite

I know I may be coming to this party a little late here as this is somewhat old news, but I have to say my thing. Ben Affleck is a true Hollywood Hypocrite.

In a recent Playboy Interview, Ben Affleck stated the following when discussing movies with Conservative actors:

He then basically states he could not enjoy a film or see a film with a Republican actor. So be it. Welcome to the world of hypocrisy – the same hypocrisy you and your liberal friends constantly try to blame on Conservatives. Or, should I use another word that Liberals constantly try to tag onto Conservatives – Intolerant.

Yes, Mr. Affleck, this is intolerance at its highest level. You, a Democrat, who believes that all should be equal; that all should be treated fairly; have taken the position that a Conservative’s thinking “fogs the mind.” I should not have to remind you that more than 50% of the people in this country identify themselves as Conservatives. How would you feel if those 50% decided to boycott your movies? I’m sure Warner Bros. would not be too happy if the new “Batman” were boycotted by 50% of the country. Especially, if that same 50% of the country felt your thinking “fogs the mind.”

What then Mr. Affleck would happen to your multi-million dollar paydays?

As you can see it is not the right that is intolerant in this country. It is the left. And, you are a prime example.

The right does not believe in taking free speech away as the left attempts whenever anyone disagrees with them. The right does not believe in ignoring the Constitution if it seems to disagree with your position as the current president does every time he ignores his owns laws and changes them at his will. The right does not believe as Julia Roberts has been quoted as saying: “Republican comes in the dictionary just after ‘reptile’ and just above ‘repugnant.'”

These are all examples of intolerance. And, now let me give you another one Mr. Affleck. Actress Maria Conchito Alonso was just fired from the play, “The Vagina Monologues,” because she had the audacity to promote a Tea Party candidate. Immediately there were threats of protests in San Francisco where the play was about to be performed. When asked why she was fired, the Producer actually had the guts to say, this is “against what we believe.” Who is the we in that comment? Obviously not the more than 50% that disagree with your position.

So, Mr. Affleck, it is time, you started to learn some tolerance. Listen to what people on the other side say. You don’t have to agree with them. You can disagree all you want. However, they have the right to their opinion just as much as you do without a fear that they would clog your mind. And, if one of them invites you out to dinner. Go. You may learn to like them. After all, studies show that Republicans give more money to charity than liberals at all income levels. People who are intolerant bastards wouldn’t be that generous.

Think about it. Maybe your side is not 100% right. Maybe there is some grey in the middle. If you became tolerant enough of the other side to listen to it, you might find you agree more than you think. In the meantime, go and see a Conservative actor. Go and see a Conservative movie. The people involved in those films and the actors in them, work just as hard as you do and are doing nothing more than searching for an audience and a paycheck. In fact, it really is the same audience you want. Besides, you just might learn how the other half lives.