I have researched buildings and history for the past 50 yrs. All buildings that followed linear architecture (rectangular buildings on rectangular lots with picket fences or compound walls on straight roads) are successful and prosperous all over the world. The U.S.A. and CANADA are the only two countries in the world that followed linear architecture for several decades and they became very successful countries in the world. No other country in this world followed linear architecture.
Please visit my website http://www.vastutheory-mudrageda.com to find the features of good luck buildings. Most of the successful buildings in the world have a majority of these features. Please reintroduce the linear architecture to U.S.A and CANADA to maintain their greatness in this world. Take a look at our county court houses in every state, and they are all good luck buildings. Take a look at Pentagon, it was built during World War II and America did not win a single war after– World War II ended with the Cold War, Korean War is not solved, Vietnam war was a great loss, Iraq and Afghani wars are in a limbo and the American army will not win a war as long as the Pentagon is the American military headquarters. I advise Americans to move the military head quarters to a rectangular building and covert the Pentagon to a federal prison.
Now look at General Motors (GM), it was a great success when it was run from the old head quarters. Now it is run from Renaissance Center and it will never be successful. Independence Hall(the most successful building in American history) in Philadelphia, a very good luck building. Marshall Space Center in Huntsville, Alabama and the governor’s mansion in Williamsburg, VA are also great buildings. They have all the features as described on my website. The Watergate building, it is a very bad luck building. The 9/11 Memorial is a very bad luck building. The new CDC building in Atlanta is also a very bad luck building. Don’t forget the Enron corporations downfall and pearl harbor. All buildings built on golf courses and holbyhills suburbia, getty center in l.A,new Cleveland hospital extension,mayo hospital extension, NSA complex are all bad luck buildings.The American embassy in Baghdad is a very,very,very bad luck building.Tell the army chief to move out of pentagon into a rectangular building,then only American army will win every war.Please follow Apple,Facebook and Vanguard investments when they move into new headquarters before the end of 2017.
By using linear architecture, the U.S.A and CANADA can become a greater success.
Surya Rao MudragadaMD.
Suryaraomudragada@yahoo.com
