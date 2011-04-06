Why Do We Hate Obama So Much?

My wife and I were talking yesterday about the impending budget fiasco brewing in D.C. when she paused and asked me, “Why do you hate Obama so much?” I paused and actually had to think about my answer for a few seconds. Not because I couldn’t find a reason but the exact opposite, where should I start?

As far as I’m concerned “hate” is a little too strong a word to describe my dislike of our current President. But I do know “hate” exactly describes the feeling of a lot of today’s Americans. According to the latest Rasmussen poll overall, 48% of voters say they at least somewhat approve of the president’s performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove. Of that 22% of the nation’s voters strongly approve of the way that Barack Obama is performing his role as president. Thirty-seven percent (37%) strongly disapprove, giving Obama a Presidential Approval Index rating of -15. In comparison Bill Clintons was 55.1 and George W. Bush’s was 49.4. These figures are for first terms only.

So I began to research who were some of the more popular Presidents. According to Wikipedia here is the top ten list…

George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Franklin D. Roosevelt are consistently ranked at the top of the lists. Often ranked just below those three are Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt. The remaining places in the top 10 are often rounded out by Harry S. Truman, Woodrow Wilson, Dwight Eisenhower, and Andrew Jackson.

So what is the common thread here? Four of these men, George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower were all decorated war heroes. All of the above men served as President during military conflicts. All of these men were strong, decisive leaders who put the United States first and foremost in domestic policy and foreign affairs. They all walked softly but carried a big stick and knew how and when to use it.

President Barack Hussein Obama, 44th president of the United States fought in no wars and was not in the military but that is not always a guarantee of strong leadership. Ulysses S. Grant was a decorated war hero and had a very weak presidency. President Obama is serving during a time of numerous military conflicts and has only recently added one more. But in my humble opinion neither of the above alone make a good leader. So let’s see what Americans want and expect from their leaders?

For that I turn to an article titled “Do Americans Expect Too Much From Their Politicians” by Jim H. Ainsworth, published January 2010 in the American Thinker. And I quote…

“So what should we look for in a president, or any politician? Let’s have someone who loves his country more than himself — who does not need the job to satisfy some internal craving — who has demonstrated leadership and competence in the military and/or private sector — who has a strong core belief system honed through at least two decades of mature thought, experiences, and study — who has enough internal confidence to admit mistakes — who recognizes personal limitations and delegates to wisely chosen people — who compromises but never abandons core principles.

A president should stop campaigning and start working. A president has to travel and be visible, but trips and visibility owe their value to their scarcity. Keep your butt in the Oval Office chair. I don’t want or need to see our president getting in the way at every natural catastrophe, pardoning turkeys, rolling Easter eggs, attending meaningless conferences, or bowing and scraping to despots.

A president should understand that government is not the solution; it is the problem. I want a president who understands that his primary job is to keep us safe, and then get out of the way of great American ingenuity. One who understands that free people in a free market is the most powerful economic and military power in the world. I want a president who spends every waking moment finding and removing all the obstacles in our path and all the weight government has put on our shoulders, and then lets us fix things ourselves.”

So it appears Americans want their president to be a person of strong character; a person we can trust to do the right thing at the right time. A person we can “TRUST.”

These are all traits the above ten men had; these are all traits our current president doesn’t have. And that is why so many people “hate” him.

As a side note; if you look at that list of men at the top of the article not one President in the last fifty years was able to crack the top ten…..pretty sad isn’t it.