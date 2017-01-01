Obama thinks Washington is so psychologically broken that it then projects his inadequacies and dysfunction. He therefore believes the next president will need a…
While Democrats favored increase immigration, a significant numbers of Democrats would love to see immigration levels reduced. Republicans and Independents favored lower levels of…
But, as I said earlier, this is Christmas and accordingly, we should only think about one thing now: that is the birth of the…
Dangerous rhetoric like this has no place on the global stage and is not what America stands for. We stand for peace through strength.…
Voters are willing to explore the Gold Standard. But, many voters have no opinion on this issue one way or the other. No more…
The last eight years have produced evidence of political bungling at home and abroad that is politically producing results that are appalling, dangerous and…
And, whether you like this or not, we have been just as guilty. The United States may not have hacked a Russian election to…
Another way to think of this is to look at the classical correspondence theory of truth, which states (according to Wikipedia), “the truth or…
Voters have responded to growth oriented arguments in general. So, the best case Republicans and conservatives can make is that expansive energy development means…
By Plebius Common The genius of Renaldo Magnus was his focus on patriotism, in the arena both foreign and domestic. Reagan understood that the…